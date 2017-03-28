Stormwater management plan available for review, comments

In accordance with the requirements of Connecticut General Statutes 22a-430b, General Permit for the Discharge of Stormwater from the Small Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems (MS4) (effective July 1, 2017), the City of Bristol Department of Public Works Engineering Division has prepared a Stormwater Management Plan for the City.

The plan is available for public review and comment electronically at http://www.bristolct.gov/enginfo. A copy is also available at the City of Bristol Public Works Department located on the ground floor at 111 North Main St., Bristol, CT 06010.

Public comments on the SMP are invited to be submitted on or before June 1, 2017 to DEEP.StormwaterStaff@ct.gov or by US Mail:

CT DEEP Water Permitting and Enforcement Division

79 Elm Street

Hartford, CT 06106

Attn: Karen Allen

Comments should reference City of Bristol CT Permit GSM 000042. The City of Bristol requests that copies of the comments be sent to raymondrogozinski@bristolct.gov or by U.S. Mail to:

Raymond A Rogozinski, P.E.

City Engineer – Department of Public Works

111 North Main Street

Bristol, CT 06010

The SMP is prepared as a guidance document to reduce the discharge of pollutants for City’s storm drainage to the maximum extent possible, to protect water quality, and to satisfy the appropriate water quality requirements of the federal Clean Water Act. The Stormwater Management Plan provides for six minimum control measures; including Public Education and Outreach, Public Involvement and Participation, Illicit Discharge Detection and Elimination, Construction Site Stormwater Runoff Control, Post-construction Stormwater Management in New Development or Redevelopment, and Pollution Prevention/Good Housekeeping. The new MS4 General Permit extends the previous permit’s requirements to include more focused efforts and documentation for current City programs; such as street sweeping, catch basin cleaning, snow management, public education, public input and staff training. New requirements for runoff reduction, low impact development, illicit discharge detection, outfall monitoring, and identification/prioritization of stormwater projects are required to be phased in and reported in a one to five year time period.