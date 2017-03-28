Who will kiss the pig? Cast your ballot

Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center is hosting the annual Kiss A Pig Contest. Ten professionals from the community have volunteered to support Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center by soliciting votes, in the form of monetary donations, in an effort to raise funds for Imagine Nation’s education programs for children.

The candidate who raises the most money earns the chance to pucker up to Daisy the famous Pot-Bellied Pig. The friendly competition will continue up until the final hour, when one lucky person gets to smooch Daisy, all in the name of Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center on Wednesday, April 19 at 4 p.m. at Imagine Nation.

This year’s Kiss A Pig candidates include: Dr. Charles Bencivengo and Dr. Wing Ko; Diane Barrill- owner of Marilyn’s Pub Restaurant and Lounge; Tony Mattioli, vice president commercial banker at Thomaston Savings Bank; Richard Caruso, managing partner at Tracy-Driscoll Insurance and Financial Services; Amy Feest, associate professor of marketing at Tunxis Community College; Dr. David Huber, principal of South Side School; Alie Fields, creative food coordinator at Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center; Donna LeBlanc, children’s book author; Scott Gaudet, principal of Greene-Hills School; and Joanne Platt of the Bristol Garden Club.

Ballots are available at Imagine Nation, or on our website www.imaginenation.org to cast your vote online.

For more information on how to support your favorite candidate and support Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center, a division of the Boys & Girls Club and Family Center of Bristol contact, Doreen Stickney, at (860)-540-3160.