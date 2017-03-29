Obituaries: Dayle Ballash

Dayle Ballash, 63, of Bristol, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, early Monday morning, March 27, 2017. She was the beloved wife of Rudy J. Ballash.

Dayle was born in Bristol on August 8, 1953 daughter of the late Carlyle and Barbara (Taylor) Olander. She retired in 2009 from process development after 35 years at Pratt & Whitney. She was a member of Prospect United Methodist Church and also enjoyed graphic design, creating her crafts and online shopping.

Besides her husband, she leaves her children and their spouses, Jason and Megan Ballash and Melissa and Wesley Hoyt all of Bristol; a brother Peter Olander of Wasilla, Alaska; her grandson Ethan Hoyt; her mother-in-law Florence Ballash and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Edgewood Little League, P.O. Box 1174 Bristol, CT 06010. To leave a message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit Dayle’s memorial page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.