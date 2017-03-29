Obituaries: Jean-Louis Labrecque

Jean-Louis “Frenchy” Labrecque, 81, of Bristol, husband of Suzanne (Gosselin) Labrecque, passed away in the arms of his wife on Thursday, March 23, 2017. Frenchy was born in Courcelles, Quebec, Canada on January 22, 1936 and was the second oldest child of the late Stanislaus and Ivonne (Blanchette) Labrecque. He and Suzanne were married in 1956 and in 1961, Jean completed his trade schooling in Montreal and became a Licensed Certified Plumber and also acquired the special skill of silver soldering. Jean-Louis and Suzanne sought an adventure and decided to move to Bristol in 1962. He worked as a plumber doing commercial and residential work. He was a plumber for 51 years and was very proud of his work. Besides his wife of 60 years, Jean-Louis is survived by a son: Guy Labrecque; two daughters and sons-in-law: Josee and Jorge Calzada, of Bristol and Helene and Jean-Dennis Grimard, of Russell, Ontario, Canada; six grandchildren: Marie-Claude Torres and Remy Calzada, both of Bristol, Samuel, Melinda, Sabrina and Fabien Grimard, all of Russell, Ontario Canada; two great-granddaughters: Luna and Mia Torres. Jean-Louis was predeceased by a son: Louison, who died shortly after birth. His family hopes he finds himself happy and reunited with his deceased love ones. We love and miss him dearly. Funeral services and burial are private and at the convenience of the family. The Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is in care of the arrangements. Please visit Frenchy’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

