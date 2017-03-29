Obituaries: Nella T. Diani

Nella T. Diani, 81, of Bristol, died on Monday (March 27, 2017) at the Alzheimer’s Resource Center in Plantsville. Nella was born in Bristol on May 13, 1935 and was a daughter of the late Louis and Ebe (Bernasconi) Diani. A lifelong Bristol resident, she was a longtime City Hall employee before retiring and was a parishioner of St. Anthony Church, Bristol. Nella leaves her sister, Mary E. Diani of Bristol, and several cousins. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (March 31, 2017) at 10 AM at St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is in care of arrangements. Please visit Nella’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

