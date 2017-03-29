Obituaries: R. Patrick McGinley

R. Patrick “Pat” McGinley, 82, of Plainville, Connecticut, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2017 in his home. He was born November 29, 1934 in Anthon, Iowa to William and Eileen (Galvin) McGinley and was raised in Northern Vermont. Pat was married to Jane Perry on July 16, 1956. He graduated from Johnson High School in Johnson Vermont and went on to the Airborne School in Fort Campbell, Kentucky where he graduated in 1954. He was a member of the 11th Airborne Division in the United States Army and completed cold weather and mountain warfare training at Fort Hale in Leadville, CO. Pat received his BS in Business Administration from the University of Denver in 1959 and his Juris Doctor from the UConn School of Law in 1965. He worked for the Gems Company in Plainville and spent his 30+ year law career representing the State of Connecticut as the Senior Assistant State’s Attorney (Supervisor) at the Bristol Superior Court.

Pat was a man of humble beginnings who made a name for himself as a tough, but fair prosecutor. In addition to his work in the State’s Attorney’s office he provided pro-bono advocacy work in the juvenile system. In his youth, Pat was an accomplished skier who competed in the Junior Nationals. He was an avid traveler and made several motorcycle trips through Europe, New Zealand and Mexico and enjoyed visiting his ancestral home, Ireland. He loved golfing with friends, photography and volunteering with Meals on Wheels. He was a member of the American Legion and Chippanee Golf Club, both in Bristol, Connecticut.

Along with his wife Jane, Pat is survived by his five children, Pat McGinley and his wife, Beatriz, of Naugatuck, Sheila Graziosi and her husband, Mike, of Glastonbury, Mary Couture of Plainville, Michael McGinley, and his partner Karen of Glastonbury, and Jimmy McGinley, and his wife Michele, of Bristol; his eleven grandchildren, Stephanie Gregorio, and husband Brian, of South Carolina, Kelly Hurley, and husband Matt, of Watertown, Melissa McGinley, and fiancé Nick Maher, of Philadelphia, Jamie, Jessica and Kristen Couture all of Plainville and their father Robert Couture, Patrick, Tim, Sean and Kevin Graziosi of Glastonbury and Evan McGinley of Bristol; five great-grandchildren; his sisters Mary McGinley, and husband Roger Gibeault, of Vermont and Sheila McGinley Cornish of Virginia; his brother-in-law Clifford Perry of Vermont; and many nieces and nephews, neighbors and friends. He was predeceased by his siblings Jeremiah (Jerry), William (Bill), Margaret (Peggy) Moran and John, and his brother-in-law Art Moran.

A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 10:00 AM at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Bristol. O’Brien Funeral Home, Forestville is assisting the family. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit Pat’s memorial page at www.obrien-funeralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pat’s name to the ASPCA in honor of his beloved companion, his dog Nanny, or to Operation Smile.