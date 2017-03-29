Obituary: Edward Walter Kalat, 77

Edward Walter Kalat, age 77, died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Monday, March 27, 2017.

Born in New Britain, CT, he was the son of the late Wanda Dziadowicz Kalat and Leo F. Kalat. Ed resided in Southington, CT. He graduated from Bristol High School in 1957, attended Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Apprenticeship in Tool making from 1957-1959 and graduated from Hartford & Waterbury State College in 1961 with an Associates Degree in Engineering. Ed was the owner, President and CEO of Southington Tool & Manufacturing Corporation from 1970-2011 in Plantsville, CT. He was a gifted Tool & Die Maker, owning many patents in the medical field, recreational use and in manufacturing techniques. His interests were tennis, golf, skiing, working out at the gym and making others laugh with his jokes.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Andrea Goodell of Murrells Inlet, SC; daughters, Kimberlee A. Kalat of Plantsville, CT and Stephanie L. (David) Fiori of Myrtle Beach, SC; son, Craig Kalat of Hartford, CT; grandson, Sebastian A. Doughty; sister, Diane Brandi; brothers Robert (Patti) Kalat and David (Lori) Kalat; and his furry friends, Daphne, Scarlett, Abby, Sammy, and Toby.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their love and care provided.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 PM with a Prayer Service at 3:00 PM on Thursday, March 30, 2017 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Litchfield/Pawleys Chapel. There will be a memorial service at a later date in Connecticut.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to All 4 Paws, 708 Petigru Dr. Pawleys Island, SC 29585.

Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com. Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.