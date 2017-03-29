Rep. Pavalock-D’Amato supports plan to simply hiring process in tech schools

State Representative Cara Pavalock-D’Amato (R-77) voted in favor of a bill to simplify the hiring process for educators in the technical high school system. The bill was raised by the legislature’s Education Committee, on which Pavalock-D’Amato sits.

“I am proud to lend my support to this bill, which takes a common sense approach to simplifying the process for vocational technical high schools seeking to hire teachers,” said Pavalock-D’Amato in a press release from House Republicans. “There is high demand for teachers to fill vacancies in our technical schools across the state, and the easing of this requirement will go a long way in supporting our schools like Bristol Tech and those across the state to hire quality educators and maintain student programming.”

The bill, SB 950 would decrease the length of employment experience an applicant for teacher certification would have to demonstrate, from eight years to five years, explained the release. It would also require the Department of Education to provide guidance on the process to applicants seeking certification for positions at technical high schools.

The Commissioner of the State Department of Education, Dianna Wentzell, also submitted testimony in full support of this proposal, said the press release.

The bill was voted favorably out of Education Committee and awaits further action by the Senate.