Again this Easter, Zion Lutheran Church, Bristol, Meals for the Needy Program is sponsoring an Easter dinner that will be delivered throughout the community. They are in need of volunteers to prep and prepare food, servers and people to handle food containers as well as package food for delivery. A number of drivers are needed to deliver the meals through out the Bristol area.

If interested, call Paul Eckstrom at (860)583-6060 for details.