Renters Rebate/ Tax Relief for elderly, totally disabled application available Monday

The State of Connecticut Renters Rebate/Tax Relief for Elderly and Totally Disabled Renters Program begins Monday, April 3 and runs through Friday, Sept. 29. The Bristol Assessor’s Office will be taking applications for the residents of the housing units in the Assessor’s Office on the dates listed below. These scheduled dates are for residents of the assigned facilities only — no other applicants will be accepted on those dates.

For all other applicants, the Assessor’s Office will begin taking applications in the office beginning Monday, May 1, Monday to Thursday during the hours of 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

Elderly applicants must have been at least 65 years of age before Dec. 31, rent or share rent and have lived in Connecticut for one year. An applicant’s gross income, including Social Security Benefits must not exceed $35,200, if single or $42,900, if married.

Applicants must submit documentation of all income including 2016 SSA 1099 and/or SSI, a letter from your landlord stating rent you paid in 2016, and all receipts for utilities paid January through December 2016. All applicants disabled and under the age of 65 must have proof of disability, a BPQY or an Awards Verification Letter.

Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis. Please keep the following schedule in mind when filing your rental rebate. Applications will be taken for the residents of the Senior Housing Complexes, as follows:

Tuesday, April 4, Riverview Apts 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 6, Birchwood Apartments, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursday, April 6, Komanetsky Estates, 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11, Bonnie Acres, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 13, Stafford Avenue, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 490 Stafford Ave.

Tuesday, April 18, Meridian Towers, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 20, Gaylord Towers, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Kennedy Apartments, 1:30 to 4 p.m.