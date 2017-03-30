Retiree golf league now registering; April 13 deadline

The fifth annual Retiree Golf League is set to begin. Deadline for registration is April 13.

It is open to all retiree area residents including Southington, Terryville, Farmington, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, etc.

The league plays at Pequabuck Golf Club, 56 School St., Terryville.

It runs for 20 weeks, from April 25 to Sept. 12 on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The final week will feature an 18-hole tournament and banquet.

The league fees are $400, which include green fees, banquet, and tournament and USGA handicap card. Pequabuck members pay $75 for the league. You will be required to show proof of membership at the start of the program to receive this rate.

Register now at www.BristolRec.com, over the phone at (860) 584-6160, or in person at the Parks and Recreation Office, second floor city hall, 111 North Main St., Bristol from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

League is limited to the first 64 players signed up.

For more information, contact Jessie Petroka, Recreation Coordinator at jessiepetroka@ci.bristol.ct.us or (860) 584-6160.