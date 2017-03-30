Senior listings, starting March 31

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

SOUTHINGTON

MULBERRY GARDENS OF SOUTHINGTON OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Assisted living, adult day and memory care community. Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St., Plantsville. (860) 276-1020.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

SOUTHINGTON

DEMENTIA AND CAREGIVING SERIES. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 3. “Focusing on the person while understanding the disease progression.” Mulberry Gardens of Southington, 58 Mulberry St., Southington. 1-877-4AGING1. RSVP

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

PLAINVILLE

MEMORY SCREENINGS. 1 to 3 p.m. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. RSVP. (860) 747-5728.

MONDAY, APRIL 10

BRISTOL

FEAR OF FALLING. 2 p.m. Estimated 50 percent of people over 65 suffer from FOF, leading to social isolation, restricted activities, eventual loss of muscle strength, and actual falls. A therapist from Southington Care Center will be speak about treatment and overcoming FOF, balance, and flexibility. Bristol Senior Center, Stafford Avenue, Bristol. Presented by Advocates for Seniors. Free. Open to the public. Reservations. (860) 584-7895.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE SENIOR BOWLING. 12:45 p.m., Mondays. Lessard Lanes, 136 New Britain Ave., Plainville. $9 per person, per week. Includes three games of bowling, automatic scoring, free weekly beverage. Bowlers of all abilities welcome. (860) 747-2918.

SOUTHINGTON

MAHJONG PLAYERS WELCOME. Play with residents. The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Held by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Provided by licensed physical therapists. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. Appointments required. (860) 378-1234.