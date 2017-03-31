Obituaries: Margaret Mary Sweeney

Margaret Mary Sweeney (Pegi), 66, of Terryville, passed away March 28, 2017 at Bristol Hospital.

Margaret was born January 2, 1951 in Waterbury, Connecticut, daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Wisausky) Sweeney. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Chiropractic Kinesiologists of Wolcott.

She is survived by her daughters, Heidi Lytton of New Britain, Jonna Rigon-Binns and her husband Raymond of Bristol; her brother, Edward F. Sweeney of PA; her sister, Kathleen S. Covello of Plymouth; her grandchildren, Ryan Rigon and his wife Jessica and Cameron Lytton. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews as well as her beloved feline partner in crime “Beacon.” She was predeceased by her brother, John C. Sweeney, whom she dearly loved.

Funeral services will be private. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com