Police blotter for March 31

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.
- Gabriel Rivera, 20, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested March 17 and charged with third degree assault, disorderly conduct and violation of probation.
- Shalene D. Sutherland, 42, of 4055 Main St., Bridgeport, was arrested March 17 and charged with third degree burglary and second degree criminal mischief.
- Andy J. Dlugolecki, 61, of 46 Vance Dr., Bristol, was arrested March 17 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Karen Zenuh, 58, of 46 Vance Dr., Bristol, was arrested March 17 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Jeffrey J. Mehling, 27, of 14 Spelman St., Bristol, was arrested March 17 and charged with second degree threatening.
- Gabriel Cruz-Salgado, 21, of 30 Pierce St., Bristol, was arrested March 18 and charged with third degree assault, second degree breach of peace and third degree criminal mischief.
- Denille Chrissluis, 38, of 124 Farrington Ave., Waterbury, was arrested March 18 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Santino F. Pompei, 19, of 8 Lovers Lane, Bristol, was arrested March 18 and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree criminal mischief.
- Artur Felczak, 45, of 1258 Stafford Ave., Bristol, was arrested March 18 and charged with third degree assault, second degree breach of peace and failure to comply with fingerprint requests.
- Dylan A. Fournier, 23, of 101 Stearns St., Bristol, was arrested March 19 and charged with second degree reckless endangerment, second degree breach of peace and third degree criminal mischief.
- Derric J. Singleton, 37, of 15 Oaken Rd., Bristol, was arrested March 20 and charged with operation while under the influence, operating a motor vehicle under the influence with a child under age 18 in the passenger seat, second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Dylan N. Martin, 24, of 509 Emmett St., Apt. B13, Bristol, was arrested March 20 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Karen Zenuh, 58, of 46 Vance Dr., Bristol, was arrested March 20 and charged with sixth degree larceny and credit card theft.
- Linda M. Duquette, 58, of 1584 Wolcott Rd., Wolcott, was arrested March 20 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Zuleica Roman, 26, of 158 School St., Apt. 1, Bristol, was arrested March 20 and charged with evading responsibility through injury/property damage, operating a motor vehicle without a license and following too close.
- Guillermo Santos-Santiago, 21, of 87 Grove Ave., Bristol, was arrested March 20 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Antwain M. Berry, 24, of 26 Cianci Ave., Plainville, was arrested March 20 and charged with second degree threatening.
- Quraun Sturges, 22, of 86 Harwich St., Hartford, was arrested March 21 and charged with third degree burglary, third degree larceny and third degree criminal mischief.
- Jeffrey P. Ferraro, 56, of 648 Wolcott Rd., Bristol, was arrested March 21 and charged with risk of injury to a minor, criminal attempt of tampering with or fabricating, interfering with an officer, and second degree breach of peace.
- Mark P. Lasota, 56, of 58 Ridge Rd., Terryville, was arrested March 21 and charged with operation while under the influence, following too close, and evading responsibility through injury or property damage.
- Cary D. Allison, 59, of 125 Central St., Apt. 11, Bristol, was arrested March 22 and charged with operation while under the influence, evading responsibility through injury/property damage and improper passing.
- Brandon M. Martin, 26, of 41 Beaver St., Apt. 215, New Britain, was arrested March 22 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Qiana N. Samuels, 22, of 3 Hockanum Dr., East Hartford, was arrested March 22 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Jonathon J. Rivera, 23, of 64 Walker Rd., New Britain, was arrested March 22 and charged with illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
- Matthew T. Horn, 32, of 8 Western Sands, Wallingford, was arrested March 22 and charged with criminal violation of protective order.