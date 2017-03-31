Possible scenarios for City Hall, MBS sketched out before Joint Board

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

The future of the current City Hall and Memorial Boulevard School were tied together in a series of proposals put before the Joint Board at a special meeting on March 20.

The Joint Board—which is the combination of the City Council and Finance Board—heard a report from Eric Cushman of Gilbane Building Company about plans to either renovate the aging City Hall, building a new city hall, or moving the City Hall into the vacant Memorial Boulevard—as well as a proposal to make the MBS theater usable again.

The report was in response to a request from the city to explore the costs on what different proposals would cost.

One scenario presented by Gilbane calls for city hall to be housed in the boulevard school, and renovating that building to accommodate the move. The scenario also includes renovations to address safety concerns in the theater. The proposal does not include more extensive renovations to the theater to add amenities and seating. This proposal would cost $30,496,613.

The scenario to improve the theater, by adding more seats, more parking, a box office, lobby, additional theater support space, and a concession area would be $5,951,547. But that proposal does not touch the rest of the building.

Another proposal to renovate the current city hall, with new HVAC, windows, and ADA upgrades would be $20,936,285. This would not address any items at the Boulevard.

Phasing in the necessary projects for city hall project would cost $6,000,000 for HVAC, up to $15,000,000 to relocate city hall departments within the building for an “improved resident experience,” and up to $4,000,000 for replacement of existing windows. This proposal also doesn’t address the future of the Boulevard school.

Another scenario would be to build a new city hall and that plan would cost $22,000,000 to $28,000,000. Again, this doesn’t address any work to Memorial Boulevard.

Ray Rogozinski, the city engineer, said the issue at the current city hall is not the need for more space. So the Boulevard School should be able to house the departments in the current building, albeit a little more tightly, if city hall were to be relocated into what once served as the city’s high school.

The city is looking at securing property next to the boulevard at the Barnes Group for more parking to accommodate the theater and the city hall, said Cushman, if the city should go that route.

Barnes has let the theater use its parking lot for the few events that were held last year. But Cushman said Barnes does not want the liability of continuing that approach if the city hall is moved and the theater becomes a regularly operational concern.

Finance board chair Cheryl Thibeault said in order for the revenue numbers to work to keep the theater operational, the plan is to offer programs throughout the day, which is when Barnes needs the parking lot for its own employees.

Rogozinski also said that when the city applies for planning permits for any renovations, a more permanent solution for parking is a necessity for approval.

Whatever direction the city takes on the boulevard and city hall, Councilor Anthony D’Amato said the goal of the city should be to reduce the amount of city property that is not being used. “It’s an approved business approach and it’s the way to go.”

As part of presentation, city comptroller Glenn Klocko offered two ways to pay for the city hall project. The city could approach it through lease debt service, which would cost the city $18,697,968.86 in interest for the $30,000,000 project. The city could also go with a general obligation bonds, which would cost the city $8,998,800 in interest.

The bonds would be paid out over 20 years rather than the lease, which would be 30 years. But because the bonds are for a shorter term, interest rates are lower, and the bonds are tax exempt. The lease is taxable.

Klocko said the city has the financial flexibility to tackle the project now. “You can afford the additional debt,” said Klocko. However, that said, the city also has to keep in mind the cost of project will impact the city’s mill rate.

Councilor David Mills, who was key in organizing some of the activities held at the MBS theater to show its potential, said, “I think it’s time to make a decision… maybe by the next council meeting… We studied it to death.”

However, Mayor Ken Cockayne noted the city may want to hold off making a decision. He said state Rep. Chris Ziogas (D-Bristol) said the state might have money to turn the building into an arts magnet school.

Councilor Calvin Brown said waiting any longer on the proposal based on Ziogas’s efforts would be disrespectful to the people who had supported the boulevard theater and the possibility a cultural arts center. The magnet school, he said, doesn’t fit in with anything the city has explored. “This magnet school thing is a little ridiculous,” said Brown of the state representative’s proposal.

Cockayne said Brown was welcome to approach Ziogas and request he withdraw the proposal to the state.

D’Amato was willing to hear the representative’s proposal. “At the end of the day, this needs to be a business decision. I don’t know where the magnet school fits in, but it doesn’t hurt to hear it.”

Councilor Jodi Zils Gagne stood with Mills, looking to move the project forward as soon as possible. “The more that building sits empty the more in disrepair it becomes… we shouldn’t waste any more time.”

Finance board member John Smith spoke in favor of doing something soon to fill a void in the city, which has no culture arts center to call its own. In the city, residents have to leave town to go to the movies or the theater. “It makes it an investment in the municipality,” said Smith of the theater.

D’Amato said his concerns are to ensure the theater does not fail. “We need a plan and it needs to be a well thought out plan.”

Mickey Goldwasser, a member of the public, was concerned that moving the city hall into the boulevard was forcing a fit.

But Mills said moving city hall is needed to offset the costs of running the theater. Not enough money could be generated by the theater and a cultural arts center to offset the cost of renovations and operations.