Bristol Eastern Baseball Preview 2017

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – The Bristol Eastern baseball squad is coming off a 21-win campaign – the most victories in a single season for the program and while the Lancers might not be able to duplicate that outstanding ledger in 2017, the outfit is going to be good this season, none-the-less.

Eastern may not have a No. 1 ace on the squad but instead, the team could turn to as many as eight arms who are all hungry to strut their stuff on the mound – some just in need of a little seasoning and playing time.

This group might have lost seven players from last year that helped the Lancers to two consecutive CCC South Blue titles but Eastern is looking for a third straight banner in league play.

Here’s what to expect from the Bristol Eastern baseball squad:

BRISTOL EASTERN

Head Coach: Mike Giovinazzo (43rd year)

Overall Record: 568-310-3

Last season’s Ledger: 18-2 regular season, 7-1 CCC South Blue Champs, 3-1 in postseason play, 21-3 overall (establishing a new program record for victories in a season).

2016 Tournament: The top ranked squad in the Class L Tournament, the Lancers dropped a semifinal contest to No. 4 East Lyme by a 15-2 push.

All Conference Performers from 2016: Nate Carney, Nate Hickey, Adrian James, Zach Marquis

Strength: Pitching

Weakness: Holes to fill

Key Losses: Nate Carney (P), Greg Lozier (C), Adrian James (OF), Nate Hickey (OF), Evan McGinley (INF), Zach Martin, Brian McPhee (INF/P).

Players to Watch: Mike Massarelli (sr., C/1B), Gary Gagnier (sr., C/3B/P), Josh Nohilly (jr., 1B/OF/P), Shawn Savior (sr., 2B/P), Cory Fradette (jr., SS/P), Zac Marquis (sr., OF/P/DH, all-conference), Jake Violette (sr., CF/P), Anthony Lozier (sr., OF), Jaden Laprise (so., OF), Ethan O’Day (sr., P), ‘Mad Dog’ Carter Dziedzic (so., P), Alex DeNote (jr., P), Ethan Pearson (sr., 1B), Matt Thornton (sr., INF), Keegan Bartis (jr., C), Dave Bernier (jr., C), Mac Goulet (jr., 2B/DH).

What to expect from the Lancers: The two-time reigning and defending CCC South Blue Division Champs have several arms at its disposal and the key elements for Giovinazzo is to mix and match his pitching as the situation comes to pass.

Sure, Eastern lost both its top two starters in the form of Nate Carney (Southern Connecticut State Uuniversity) and Tyler Troth (transfer to Torrington) but there’s a tremendous glut of pitchers who will all be vying for those one-two positions in the rotation.

Senior Jake Violette (3.20 ERA, 15.3 IP in 2016) is certainly in that conversation as is fellow senior Gary Gagnier and standout Zach Marquis (1-1, 1.54 ERA).

“Well, what we’ve got is a lot of quality arms,” said Giovinazzo. “What we don’t have there is a lot of experience. Gagnier and Violette got some innings in varsity [last season] but you know, with the pitching we had, they really didn’t get a lot [of time]. There’s definitely some excellent potential on the mound.”

Senior Ethan O’Day is also a talented pitcher and senior Shawn Savior also wants to break into the rotation.

Junior shortstop Cory Fradette can also toss the ball around as Giovinazzo has the luxury to put juniors Alex DeNote and Josh Nohilly and even sophomore ‘Mad Dog’ Carter Dziedzic on the rubber as well.

“O’Day is a very talented pitcher,” said Giovinazzo. “Again, we have a multitude of arms but a lack of experience.”

With the new pitch count rules the state of Connecticut has adopted this year, having a big bullpen is now even a bigger plus and Eastern fits that description.

At the plate, the offensive leader on the squad should be Marquis and the All Conference performer has power at the plate and a little speed to back it up, posting a .300 average last season that included 21 hits and 18 RBI.

The extreme athlete will also be tracking balls all over the outfield for the Lancers.

“Zach is a kid you build a team around,” said Giovinazzo of Marquis. “His enthusiasm, his energy, his intensity, and his ability are all qualities that makes him make the people around him better.”

With the loss of Nate Hickey in centerfield, Violette has been tasked to man the position and done a credible job to date.

Anthony Lozier is another senior leader in the outfield, Nohilly could also join that platoon of outfielders, and that committee is a pretty good option to man the depths of Clem J. Roy Field on the campus of Bristol Eastern high school.

“I’ll be honest with you, I think the guys we put out there are going to do a very, very good job,” said Giovinazzo of his outfielders. “We’ve got Violette in centerfield right now. He certainly doesn’t have the speed that Nate Hickey had but he’s an excellent outfielder. Lozier is an excellent outfielder [and] Nohilly is an excellent outfielder.”

“Again, are they Adrian James and Nate Hickey? No. But those [new additions] are pretty good players. They’re just waiting to explode at any time.”

And there are several other pieces that should fit well into the line-up.

Mike Massarelli (three hits, four RBI) is poised to have a tremendous season for the Lancers at either first base or catcher and should be one of the top leaders in batting average for Eastern.

Sophomore Jaden Laprise is another excellent athlete that can man the outfield with a little zest while senior Ethan Pearson is another option at first base for the Lancers.

Junior Mac Goulet just looks like a baseball player and will factor into the infield or at the designated hitter position while the grouping of senior Matt Thornton (infield), and juniors Keegan Bartis and Dave Bernier are options at catcher.

And just like Bristol Central, Giovinazzo should be able to mix-and-match some intriguing line-ups with multiple players being able to slot into different positions as the need arises.

CCC South Outlook: Giovinazzo doesn’t know what the other teams of the CCC South lost due to graduation but understands that the in-league showdowns will be a grind no matter the opponent.

“I don’t see anybody weak in our division,” said Giovinazzo. “New Britain, Bristol Central, Wethersfield, Newington…those are all good teams. You’ve got to bring your ‘A’ game every night.”

The Hurricanes returns exciting pitching ace, junior William Homar along with senior Alex Silva, while the Indians have junior hurler Joey Zawisza back in the mix – a player who lost just once in 2016 with an exceptional ERA under 2.00 for the year.

Wethersfield is always strong and expect two grueling battles this season at Muzzy Field when Central and Eastern collide in May.

“I know New Britain has a really good pitcher coming back,” said Giovinazzo. “Newington, Wethersfield, and Central, they’re always tough. Like I’ve said, you’ve got to bring your ‘A’ game every night.”

Big Showdowns of the season: The Lancers face all top teams once again and a big 1-2 showdown takes place to open the month of May.

On May 1, Eastern and Central square off in what should be an epic confrontation from Muzzy Field while two days later, the Lancers tangles with double-tough New Britain.

The second clash with the Rams will be played on May 22, weather permitting.

Bristol Eastern plays its home games from Clem J. Roy Field at the high school.