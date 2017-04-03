St. Paul Catholic Baseball Preview 2017

ST. PAUL CATHOLIC

Head Coach: Vic Rinaldi (2nd season)

Overall Record: 20-5

Last season’s Ledger: 20-5, Class S champs

2016 Tournament: The Falcons ran the gauntlet, going 5-0 in the postseason – topping it off with a 4-2 state championship victory over Morgan

Strength: Pitching, returning starters

Weakness: Depth, target on back

Key Losses: Connor Crean (P, Southern New Hampshire University), Jackson Hines (P), Ben Mazzone (P, INF), Mike Dombrowski (INF), ‘Big’ Chadd Richardson (C).

Players to Watch: Andrew Owsianko (sr., 3B), Zach Parent (sr.), Wes Lahey (sr., P), Jack Bator (sr., OF/P), Ryan Greene (jr., 1B), Dylan Gagnon (so., P), Nick Morrell (jr., 2B).

What to expect from the Falcons: The Falcons lost a bit of pitching from last year’s championship squad but crafty lefty Wes Lahey returns and is a tough out on the mound.

It seems like he’s been pitching forever for the St. Paul Catholic squad and he’s a brilliant painter of the strike zone, throwing in several big games over his career.

Joining the rotation will be senior Jack Bator who will also spend time in the outfield along with sophomore Dylan Gagnon.

There’s an offensive component that comes back to the fold as infielder Andrew Owsianko, a 6-foot-3 slugger who will be attending Western New England University in the fall, will resume a spot somewhere down the line-up.

He did a nice job towards the bottom of the order last season and gave some real offensive punch where opposing pitchers would not expect it.

Second baseman Nick Morrell will also bring his bat to the plate and the hope is players such as first baseman Ryan Greene will also contribute as well.

And as we know, Coach Rinaldi always hangs his hat on defense.

That’s what the Falcons will strive for again this year and the hope is the younger contingent gets up to speed in the field quickly to bring a little defense.

Those infielders make up a strong defensive corps and several other players will make their case for playing time as well.

Senior Thomas Houle along with a strong sophomore class of Chris Mills, Bo Arndt, Christian Peterson, Ty Selinske, and Nick Stolfi should be components to another successful season for the Falcons.

True, nearly half a dozen starters graduated from the 2016 championship squad but this team will be near the top of the NVL standings by the completion of the season.

And there should be a clear shot to a deep state tournament run before everything is said and done.

NVL Outlook: The Falcons will not have any nights off in 2017 and that’s thanks in part to a pretty competitive league.

Wolcott, the reigning Class M champs, is a dangerous squad while other foes such as Seymour, Oxford, and Ansonia all proved to be challenges for the Falcons last season.

There’s a lot of parody in the NVL but those regular season tests will only prove helpful in the end for the Falcons.

Big Showdowns of the season: St. Paul Catholic won’t be able to duck any challengers this year and a couple games pop off the page in terms of unique competition.

The Falcons travel to Lewis Mills on April 28 for a non-divisional contest in Burlington at 3:45 p.m. while Terryville arrives in Bristol on May 18 at 4 p.m.

And then on May 10, St. Paul Catholic takes off to Wolcott on May 10 at 3:45 p.m. in a champion versus champion showdown.