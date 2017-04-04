Obituaries: Frank A. Matarazzo

Frank A. Matarazzo, 61 of Forestville, CT., friend of all and known for his love of life, died on Monday, March 13 at his home in Forestville.

Frank was born on June 27, 1955 in Bristol. He lived in Forestville and Bristol his whole life where he attended Bristol Eastern High School, graduating in 1974. He then worked at the former Sawes Florist where he cleaned the shop. Frank was a simple man who enjoyed being around people and loved the Red Sox and Patriots. Recently, Frank found the game of Wii Bowling at the Bristol Senior Center and was a part of the Bristol Lucky Strikes of the CSWBL. Frank finished third at the 2016 CSWBL Individual tournament B division. His laugh was contagious and his gracious nature was refreshing. He will be missed by all of his friends at the Bristol Senior Center.

Frank leaves behind a niece Nicole Cupe and a half sister Donna Wofford.