Suspects charged with lighting garbage containers on fire

Bristol police arrested two suspects involved with lighting city-owned garbage containers on fire yesterday on Shrub Road.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, witnesses told officers that they observed a gray diesel truck with a loud muffler leave the area where the containers were set on fire. Several containers had trash inside, but no injuries were reported, the release said.

A short time later, officers found a Dodge Ram pickup truck that matched the description on King Street, conducting a motor vehicle stop, the release said.

Police arrested and charged 18-year-old James Casner of Cheshire (above left) with five counts of conspiracy to commit third degree criminal mischief and 20-year-old Terence Conlon of Bristol (above right) with five counts of third degree criminal mischief and five counts of conspiracy to commit third degree criminal mischief.