Bristol Chamber announces annual award winners

The Bristol Chamber of Commerce announced the local individuals and businesses to be honored at this year’s Annual Awards Dinner. This event is a chance for the Chamber to honor those who have made a difference in the community and contributed to the Chamber’s mission of economic growth, legislative advocacy, and business development, according to a press release from the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.

This year the Chamber will honor Tom Morrow with the Outstanding Community Service Award; the Professional Young Visionaries of Tomorrow (PYVOT) with the Special Recognition Award; The Exchange Club of Bristol with the Volunteer of the Year Award; John Smith with the Spirit of Bristol Award; Webster Bank with the Distinguished Business of the Year Award; and John Lodovico with the E. Bartlett Barnes Distinguished Service Award, the release said.

Cindy Scoville, the president & CEO of the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce stated in the release, “We are excited to honor all of these deserving businesses and individuals who work so hard throughout the year to support the Bristol Community and the Chamber. They are what makes Bristol All Heart.”

Hall of Fame Coach Jim Calhoun will be the keynote speaker at the dinner. Coach Calhoun will go down as perhaps the greatest program builder in college basketball history, the release said. In taking the University of Connecticut from a regional contender to a three-time national champion, Coach Calhoun is unquestionably regarded as one of college basketball’s legendary leaders, the release said. He earned basketball’s highest honor while still an active coach, election into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2005.

The Bristol Chamber of Commerce’s 128th Annual Awards Dinner will be held on Thursday, June 15 at the Aqua Turf Club, 556 Mulberry Street, Plantsville. Registration begins at 5 p.m. with the program at 5:45 p.m. Cost is $65 per person. A variety of sponsorships are available. The evening will also feature a silent auction.

The Chamber thanked the following event sponsors in the release: Webster Bank, ESPN, Farmington Bank, Bristol Hospital, Thomaston Savings Bank, Bank of America, Covanta, Main Street Community Foundation, and The Ultimate Companies.

For more information, contact the Chamber at (860) 584-4718, Info@CentralCTChambers.org. To register for the event online, visit www.centralctchambers.org/.