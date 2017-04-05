Obituaries: Bernadine ‘Bernie’ Procko

Bernadine (Everett) “Bernie” Procko, 92, of Bristol, widow of Mike Procko, died on Wednesday, April 5, 2017) at The Pines at Bristol. Bernie was born in Nanticoke, Penn. on Sept. 17, 1924, and was a daughter of the late William and Anna (Stahoviak) Everett. She was raised and attended school in Nanticoke before coming to Bristol in her 20’s. She worked for New Departure Division of General Motors for 25 years before retiring, and was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol. Bernie was an avid walker and routinely met her friends for shopping and lunch along Route 6. She enjoyed knitting. She knitted baby hats for the Bristol Hospital maternity unit. Making pierogis for the annual holiday Christmas party was a family event shared by the Procko aunts and cousins. Bernie is survived by her three sons: Richard Procko and his wife, Marilyn, of Granby, David Procko and his wife, Karen, of Burlington, and Michael Procko of Bristol; two grandchildren: Tyler Procko and his wife, Nicole; and Dail Loflin and her husband, Alan; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her three siblings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Saturday between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. The family of Bernadine wishes to extend their sincere thanks to her caregivers of several years, Shannon and Gina, the nurses and staff at The Pines especially Melissa and Ann, also to Bristol Hospital Hospice for the amazing work they do and compassion they show. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bristol Hospital Hospice, PO Box 977, Bristol, CT 06011-0977. Please visit Bernie’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

