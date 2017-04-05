Obituaries: Josephine Drzewiecki

Josephine (Kushck) Drzewiecki, 98, of Bristol, widow of Chester M. Drzewiecki passed away Friday, March 31 at Sheriden Woods. She was born on Sept. 20, 1918 in Bristol, and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Cecilia (Bienkowskie) Kushck. She worked at the former New Departure and at Marlin Rockwell. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church where she was a member of the Golden Agers and Ladies Guild. She is survived by a daughter, Diane Ormsby of Farmington, five grandchildren, Stacey, Carolyn and her husband Mark Timura, Joseph Ormsby, and Michael and Philip Dobreski, two great grandchildren, Shawn and Katelyn Dobreski and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, parents and siblings, she was predeceased by a daughter, Nancy Dobreski. Her funeral was held on Tuesday, April 4 from DuPont Funeral Home to St. Stanislaus Church. Burial followed in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, CT 06010 or to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. The Drzewiecki family invites you to send a condolence message in Josephine’s guestbook at WWW.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.COM.

