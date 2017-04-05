Obituaries: Keith A. Engle

Keith A. Engle, age 38, of Bristol passed away unexpectedly on April 2 in Essex. Keith was born on March 16, 1979 in Waterbury, son of Cynthia Engle and the late Arnold Evon.

Keith enjoyed life and adored his family and spending time with them. He was a spirited DJ, operating DJ Fluff Entertainment. Keith loved to laugh with friends and family, and never turned down a game of pool.

In addition to his mother, Cindy Engle of Waterbury, Keith is survived by his companion of seven years, Melissa Vandunk of Bristol. Keith is the devoted father of his daughter, Riley Engle and his stepson, Tyler Bott. He is the loving brother of Heather Santamaria of Wash. He also leaves his three nieces, Kattie Engle of Bristol and Samantha and Chloe Jannetty of Waterbury; and several cousins, aunts and uncles. Keith was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Annie and Averill Treffery, his father, Arnold Evon and his cousin, Edward Grifa.

A celebration of Keith’s Life will be held and announced at a later date. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Waterbury has been entrusted with his care. To leave online condolences for his family or to share a story of Keith, please visit www.fordfh.com