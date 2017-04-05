Obituaries: Marilyn Raymond

Marilyn (Martin) Raymond, 82, of Bristol, beloved wife of Lucien Raymond, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died on Tuesday, April 4 at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center. Marilyn was born in Van Buren, Maine on Dec. 10, 1934, and was the daughter of the late Alfred and Christine (Parent) Martin. She was raised in Fort Kent, Maine and came to Connecticut in 1956. She devoted her life to her family and cherished time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband of 63 years, Marilyn is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Michael and Denise Raymond of Amherst, N.H.; three daughters: and two sons-in-law: Christine and Michael Taricani of Burlington, Patricia and Donald Tomaszewski of Farmington, and Kathy Albano of Farmington; her brother: Llewellyn Martin of Enfield; six grandchildren: Meghan Tulinski and her husband, Jason, Katelyn Taricani, Matthew and Peter Albano, and Mollie and Grant Raymond; three great-grandchildren: Aiden Plummer, Britton, and Adilyn Tulinski; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Sunday, April 9 between 2 and 4 p.m.. Funeral and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Boulevard, Southington, CT 06489-1052. Please visit Marilyn’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.

