Obituaries: Rosaleen Berube

Rosaleen O’Malley Berube, 78, of Bristol passed away quietly early Friday morning March 31, embraced by the love of her family. Though saddened by her leaving, they take comfort in knowing she rejoins her beloved husband of 43 years, the late Emile Berube.

Rosaleen was born on Feb. 26, 1939 in Hartford, a daughter of the late Valentine and Margaret (King) O’Malley. In her earlier years she was a volunteer for the Hartford Chapter of the American Heart Association, and after receiving many accolades she worked her way up to be the state co-chair. Rosaleen enjoyed tending to her garden and took pride in her red roses. She loved her pets and her family, especially her precious grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff at Sheriden Woods for their loving care of Rosaleen over the past five years.

She leaves her daughters, Debra Berube-LaRoche and her husband James, Lisa Berube and her husband Brian DuBois and Michelle Berube; grandchildren Bryan DuBois, Kimber-Leigh Berube, Eric Williams, Sharlene and Christina LaRoche and great grandchild Skylar Williams; brothers George and James O’Malley and sister Alice McKone; several nieces and nephews; and her special friend Liz Hall. She was predeceased by her siblings Mary, John, Ann, Edward, Patricia and Florence O’Malley.

Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the March of Dimes, 500 Winding Brook Dr., Suite 8, Glastonbury, CT 06033. O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave. is assisting the family. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit Rosaleen’s memorial page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.