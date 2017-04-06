Obituaries: Veronica White

Veronica (Deegan) White, 94, originally from Bristol, widow of Frank A. White passed away April 4 at The Summit of Plantsville.

Veronica was born Oct. 1, 1922 in Hartford, daughter of the late Patrick & Mary (Cosgrove) Deegan. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a visiting nurse for the VNA of Bristol. She was a parishioner of St. Matthew Church, Forestville. Veronica loved her grandchildren and her dog, Carisa.

She is survived by her daughters, Debra White Vose of Bristol and Doreen White Atkinson of Old Saybrook; her granddaughters, Cassie-Lynn, Carli-Lynn, Carissa-Lynn and Crista-Lynn; her great granddaughter, Callie Lynn. Veronica cherished and loved her daughters, granddaughters and great granddaughter very much. She also leaves her sister, Theresa McQuarrie and her husband Lewis of Bristol and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Betty Matava and brother, Joseph Deegan.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, 10:30 a.m. from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville to Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Saturday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com