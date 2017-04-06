Obituaries: Catherine Norton

Catherine Ann (Titus) Norton, of Terryville, passed away April 5 at UCONN Medical Center, Farmington.

Catherine was born March 3, 1959 in Winchester, daughter of the late Gerald and Margaret (Shaw) Titus. Prior to her illness, she worked for Adams IGA of Terryville. She loved her grandchildren and working with the public.

She is survived by her fiancé, Richard Raboin,; her son, Richard Wayne Norton Jr; her brothers, Wayne Titus and his wife Elaine, Timothy Titus, Ronald Titus and his wife Nanci; Michael Titus and his wife Constance; her sister, Bonnie Jespersen and her husband Elliott; her grandchildren Levi Judd and Devin Raboin; 14 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Wendy Sue Brainard.

Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Wednesday April 12, from 6-8 p.m.

