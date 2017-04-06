Obituaries: David Dellario

David J. Dellario passed away on March 29 at Bridgeport Hospital.

David was born and raised in Bristol and a graduate of Bristol Eastern High School He worked for 29 years at Abel Transmission in Bristol. David was a loving, caring, gentle soul, who was devoted to his family and loyal to his coworkers and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. David loved to travel, especially to New York City and California. He supported the arts, loved baseball and Nascar. He loved walking his local trails, volunteering to walk for various charities, antique hunting and collecting memorabilia. He had a special love for animals. He will be remembered most for his beautiful smile and incredible sense of humor.

David leaves his mother Rita Day, step father Worden Day, his sister Diane Porto and her husband Michael of New Hartford, his sister Deborah Sprague and her husband Donald Scott of Hebron, his nieces Meaghan and Kathleen Sprague of Hebron, his step family, extended family, his co-workers at Abel transmission and several professional associates. He is predeceased by his father, Domenick Dellario.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial gifts may be made to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, The Terryville Animal Rescue Foundation or a charity of your choice.

