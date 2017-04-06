Obituaries: Harold Clark

Harold W. Clark, 90, of Bristol, widower of Elizabeth (Dolan) Clark, passed away on Thursday, March 30 at his home. Harold was born in New Haven on April 18, 1926 and was a son of the late William E. and Helen (Daniels) Clark. He grew up in Guilford and moved to Bristol in 1962. He was a longtime Bristol resident and retired from SNET as a lineman. Harold was a United States Navy veteran, serving during WWII. Harold enjoyed gardening and was a very active grandfather especially with his granddaughter Alexandra. He was a member of St. Gregory Church, Bristol and the American Legion Seicheprey Post 2. Bristol. Harold is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law; Deborah and Bruce Anderson of Norwalk and Susan Clark-Russell and her fiancé` Dale Lindberg of Bristol; a son, David Clark of Wethersfield; three grandchildren, Christopher Anderson, Thomas Russell and Alexandra Russell and her fiancé Jordan Noreika; a great-grandson, Declan Russell; a sister, Helen Hawley; four brothers, Billy, Joe, Jackie and Danny Clark; and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Tuesday, April 4 at St. Gregory Church. Burial with military honors followed in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There were no calling hours and the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol took care of the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech ctr. Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045. Please visit Harold’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

