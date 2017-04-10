Armed robbery outside Prospect St. home leaves victim injured

Bristol police are investigating an armed robbery at a Prospect Street home that sent a victim to the hospital early Monday morning.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, two victims reported to officers that one shot was fired in the rear driveway area of a home on Prospect Street, where multiple suspects fled in a vehicle. The area was swept for any additional suspects in the area, but none were found, the release said. One of the male victims was sent to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, but the other victim was not hurt, the release said.

Police have not yet made any arrests, and the investigation is ongoing, the release said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Bristol police at (860) 584-3011.