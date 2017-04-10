Fire leaves occupants displaced from Lawndale Avenue home

Fire officials are investigating a fire that broke out over the weekend on Lawndale Avenue.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, an officer on routine patrol discovered a working fire on the front porch of 19 Lawndale Avenue last Sunday. The officer evacuated the only two occupants of the two-family home, including one who experienced some minor smoke inhalation, the release said. Two of the initial officers at the scene also experienced minor smoke inhalation after entering the building, the release said.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene for the two displaced first floor occupants and possibly the second floor occupants, the release said. In addition, the fire marshal responded to the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire, the release said. The investigation remains ongoing.