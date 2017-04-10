Sign up now for annual Mum Fest parade

Mum Festival organizers are reaching out now for participants in the Mum Festival Parade to give everyone enough time to plan.

The parade isn’t until Sept. 24, but groups and organizations are encouraged to reserve a spot now for this year’s edition of the Mum Festival Parade.

The Mum Festival Parade is one of the largest in the state. This year’s theme is “Home Is Where the Heart Is.”

Schools, marching bands, clubs, churches, fire departments, scout groups, dancers, veterans groups, musical/theater groups, local businesses, car enthusiasts, and many more community organizations and individuals will take part in the 56th annual parade, stepping off at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Advance registration is required. Deadline is Sept. 1.

There will be awards for floats and marching bands.

Groups may register online anytime at bristolmumfestival.com/mum-parade/ or go to bristolmumfestival.com and look for the parade registration link.

You do not need to be a Bristol group or organization to be in the Mum Parade