Local legislators brief taxpayers

State Rep. Whit Betts (R-78) and State Sen. Henri Martin (R-31) update Bristol taxpayers during a recent ‘Pints & Politics’ event held at One Fifty Central (150 Central St., Bristol). The legislators had the opportunity to discuss the latest from the 2017 legislative session at the State Capitol, including the state budget, and fielded questions from residents in attendance. Anyone who was unable to attend but would like to speak with their legislator may do so at 800-842-1423 for Betts or 800-842-1421 for Martin.

