Nutmeg Symphony, BEHS vocalists collaborate

The Nutmeg Symphony Orchestra and the Bristol Eastern High School Madrigal Singers and Concert Choir presented a collaborative concert at Bristol Eastern High School on March 26. The program opened with the school’s Madrigal Singers conducted by Michael Coderre. The concert choir and orchestra, conducted by Nutmeg Symphony Orchestra Music Director Marshall Brown, gave a performance of Vivaldi’s Gloria. Soloists for the Vivaldi were soprano Christina Kershaw and Bristol Eastern High School graduate alto Theresa Degan. In between the choral works the orchestra performed compositions by Edvard Grieg, C.P.E. Bach and Connecticut composer Joseph Russo. The orchestra performed Russo’s Concerto for Flute, Oboe and Strings with flutist Tracy Norkun and oboist Janet Rosen as soloists.

Music Director Marshall Brown said in a press release, “It is always a great joy to collaborate with Michael and his choirs. They are so well prepared and sing with great enthusiasm. We look forward to future collaborations.”