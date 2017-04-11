Obituaries: Roger Cote

Roger Cote, 79, of Plymouth, husband of Elaine Bridge Cote passed away Friday April 7, 2017 at Bristol Hospital.

Roger was born October 24, 1937 in Limestone, Maine, son of the late Warren and Cora (Turner) Cote. Prior to his retirement, he owned and operated Cote’s Auto of Wallingford. Roger loved the Boston Red Sox, NASCAR and UCONN Basketball.

In addition to his wife he is survived by, his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Sandi Cote of Wallingford, his daughters and sons-in-law, Terri and Thomas Douglas of Waldorf, MD, Tracy and Peter Rosadini of Cheshire; his brothers, Robert Cote of Wolcott, William Cote of Limestone, ME; his sister, Judy Ouellette of Herman, ME; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife, Linda (Hendricksen) Cote, his son, James Cote, brothers, Sheldon and Richard and sister, Joanne.

A memorial service will be held 1:30PM on Tuesday at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday from 11:30AM to 1:30PM.

Memorial donations may be made to HSC’s ALS Center, 2150 Corbin Ave., New Britain, CT 06053. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com