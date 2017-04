The Bristol Public Library will be welcoming Young Adult author, K.R. Conway on Thursday, April 20 at 6 p.m. Conway has written several young adult books, including the “Undertow” series. She will be discussing her books, as well as the art of storytelling and writing. This program is open to all students in grades 6-12. Register by calling (860)584-7787, ext 2020 or emailing teenlibrarian@bristolct.gov .

