Artwork of preschoolers to be exhibited May 2

The opening reception of “Create With Passion and Purpose,” an exhibit of artwork created by our Early Learning Center and community preschools on Tuesday, May 2 at Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center, One Pleasant Street in Bristol, “Create With Passion and Purpose,” a spring art show from 6 to 8 p.m. will feature a “Gallery Walk” featuring children’s art work. Free healthy snacks will be provided by the Bristol School Readiness Council and The Bristol Early Childhood Alliance.

All preschool and kindergarten students attending the show at Imagine Nation will receive a small gift while supplies last.

Participants are invited to cross the street to the Bristol Board of Education, 129 Church St., to view the artwork created by Bristol Public School students in grades kindergarten to 12.

For further information call Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center (860)314-1400.