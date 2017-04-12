Bristol Central Latin students excel

Thirty nine students at Bristol Central High School recently received very high scores on the 40th annual National Latin Exam, reported a press release from the high school.

In March, students in Kelly Monahan-DiNoia’s Latin I, II, III and IV classes took the exam– which is sponsored by the American Classical League and the National Junior Classical League. BCHS Latin students competed against 149,000 Latin students from all 50 states and 16 foreign countries including: Australia, Belize, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and Zimbabwe.

Latin II student Sebastian Kania, the son of Pawel and Ewa Kania, earned a perfect score on this competitive examination.

In its inaugural year, 1978, approximately 9,000 students participated in the exam, and the number has grown steadily each of its forty years to reach its current level. The birth, growth, and success of the National Latin Exam are all the results of a cooperative venture which has linked elementary-, middle-, high-school, and college teachers across the nation and the world.

The test National Latin Exam tests students’ knowledge of ancient Roman language, grammar, literature, geography, daily life, mythology, history, and English derivatives. There are also comprehension questions based on a short passage. The test has a time limit of 45 minutes.

The BCHS winners will be recognized at Bristol Central World Language Department’s awards ceremony on Tuesday, May 16 at 2:30 p.m. in the BCHS auditorium.

PERFECT PAPER

Sebastian Kania

Gold Medal Winners (Summa Cum Laude)

Sebastian Kania, Stephen Pittman, Jordan Northup

Silver Medal Winners (Maxima Cum Laude)

Latin IV: Daniel Potz, Christianna Peabody, and Molly Watstein

Latin III: Desmond DeVille

Latin II: Rachel Ragusa

Latin I: Lucas Lefield, Dominic Rowland, Alexa Celi, Katherine Funk, Zachary Stirk, Daniel Gaudoin, Benjamin Jabs

Third Place Winners (Magna Cum Laude and Cum Laude)

Latin IV: Colin Savino, Spencer Leszko, Devon DeNoto, Nicole Truszkowski, and Alexandria Winarski

Latin III: Branden Alvarado, Jacob Nelson, Brianna Saverino, and John (Nick) Osuch.

Latin II: Hannah Shapman, Kiara Suazo, Marissa Pecorelli, AlexCrandall, Yarielis Feliberty, Cody Rivenburg, and Erik Youman.

Latin I: Morgan Greger, Kaja Stanecki, Logan Williams, Ava Gornealt Jonathan Lukasiewicz, Morgan Begin, and Hayden Repeta.

