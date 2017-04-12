Obituaries: Cora Bard Roy

Cora (Pelletier) Bard Roy, 95, of Bristol, died on Monday (April 10, 2017) at The Pines at Bristol. Cora was the widow of Ovana Bard by her first marriage of 34 years and widow of Camille Roy by her second marriage of 28 years. Cora was born in St. Francis, Maine July 31, 1921 and was a daughter of the late Raymond and Zelda (Thibodeau) Pelletier. She retired from Cooper/Bussman in 1986 and was a member of St. Ann Church where she was a member of the Ladies of St. Ann and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Terryville, Post 20. Cora was known for her wonderful quilts and crocheting her pineapple doilies. In later years she began making beaded jewelry and gave them as gifts. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: James and Marilyn Bard of Barefoot Bay, FL and Larry Bard and Merri Korn of West Hartford; three grandchildren: Steven Bard, Amy Bard, and Rebecca Bard French; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a three brothers: Wilmer, Wilfred, and Lawrence, and three sisters: Odille Jandreau, Dora Ouellette, and Evelyn Plourde, all of Maine. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (April 18, 2017) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Monday between 6 and 8 PM. Cora enjoyed watching daily Mass on TV and would want donations in lieu of flowers be made to ORTV (Archdiocese of Hartford Office of Radio and Television), 15 Peach Orchard Rd., Prospect, CT 06712-1052. Please visit Cora’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.

