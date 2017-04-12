Obituaries: Eugene Andrew Parylovich

Eugene Andrew Parylovich, 74, of Terryville, husband of Mary Ann (Klaneski) Parylovich, passed away Sunday April 9, 2017 at Vibra Rehab & Hospital, Springfield, MA.

Eugene was born in Bristol, CT on May 14, 1942, son of the late Andrew and Irene (Drzewiecki) Parylovich. Gene graduated from Terryville High School in 1960 and attended the University of Hartford. He was a parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Terryville. He was a Technical Planner at Pratt and Whiney Aircraft for 27 years. Gene enjoyed golf, music and spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife Mary Ann of 51 years he is survived by his daughters, Kim Leary and Lisa Abbott, sons-in-law, Kevin Leary and David Abbott, and granddaughter Kaitlyn Abbott.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at St. Casimir Church, Terryville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00PM. Burial at the convenience of the family will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St. Terryville on Wednesday from 11:30AM to 1:30PM

Memorial donations may be made to The Lyceum, 19 Allen St., Terryville, CT. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com