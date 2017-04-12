Obituaries: Henry M. Gruner

Henry M. Gruner (“Hank”, “Poppi”) died in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at the age of 97. He was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife of 56 years, Mary Jane (Connors). He was a resident of Bristol, CT for 50 years. Born on October 14, 1919, in Dover, NJ the son of Max and Martha (Schneider). He graduated from Lafayette College in Easton, PA with a degree in Metallurgical Engineering. He was a veteran of WWII, having served as a Technical Sergeant with the 9th Infantry Division of the US Army from 1944-1946. He was among the last of the troops to cross the Bridge at Remagen before its fall. After the war, he worked as a metallurgist for 19 years at the John A. Roebling Company in Trenton N.J before moving to Connecticut in 1966, where he worked at the Barnes Group, Inc. in Bristol, CT until his retirement. Henry enjoyed woodworking, fishing, gardening, reading and watching the UConn Women’s basketball team, Red Sox baseball, and golf. Henry’s family and friends will miss his sense of humor and kind and gentle manner. He is survived by his twin sister, Henrietta Hourigan of Florida, his daughter and son-in-law Michele and Tom Waldron of Southington; his son and daughter-in-law Hank and Julie (Victoria) Gruner of Andover; his daughter Colleen Gruner of Glastonbury. He also survived by his grandchildren Sara and Nicholas Gruner and little great-granddaughter Eva who provided him with much pleasure and entertainment. He also leaves his caring nieces and nephews. Henry’s family would like to express special gratitude to Philip who provided him with such wonderful care and companionship over the final months of his life. Funeral arrangements will be private. The O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave, Bristol, CT. is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The National World War II Museum, National Processing Center, PO Box 97336, Washington DC 20090-7336, or online www.nationalww2museum.org or Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Nonharvested Wildlife Fund, PO Box 1550, Burlington, CT 06013-1550. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit Henry’s memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.

