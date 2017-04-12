Obituaries: Jeannette Krosnicki

Jeannette (Lozewski) Krosnicki, 94, of Bristol, widow of Henry A. Krosnicki, passed away Monday April 10, 2017 at home.

Jeannette was born in Bristol, February 24, 1923, daughter of the late Frank and Eleanor Kulas. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the State of CT and was the owner and operator of the Krosnicki Agency. She was a member of St. Stanislaus Church in Bristol, St. Stanislaus Women’s Guild, the Legion of Mary and the American Legionnaires.

She is survived by, her son, Donald Krosnicki and his wife Susan of Bristol; her daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Krosnicki of Bristol; her brother, Henry Lozewski and his wife Mildred of Bristol; her grandchildren, Rebecca, Julie, Brenda, Stan and John; her great grandchildren, Grant and Enri. She was predeceased by her son Henry J. Krosnicki.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday 11:00AM at the Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St. Terryville. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home one hour before the service.