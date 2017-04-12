Obituaries: John H. Fray

John H. Fray, 85 of Bristol, CT passed away Sunday, April 9, 2017 at the Bristol Hospital. He was the husband of Helene (Wolinski) Fray.

John was born in Poland, on June 13, 1931, the son of the late August and Emilia (Fray) Fray. He had been a resident of Bristol since 1952 and was employed for 35 years in Marlin Rockwell (TRW) in Plainville, before he retired.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a sister, Nathalie from Canada and a sister in-law Irene Chelchowski of Terryville, many nieces an nephews including Mary Boisvert, and her husband Tom, Irene Cyr, Vivian Adams and her husband Ed, Jean Delpha and her husband Gary. Good friends Janise Little and Richard Wiegert plus his beloved cat Kitty.

He was pre-deceased by his loving son Dominic J. Fray.

Service will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Friend may call at the church from 1:00 PM until time of the service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in West Cemetery. Dunn Funeral Home, 191 West St. Bristol is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Animal Rescue Foundation 46 West Main St. Terryville, CT 06786.

