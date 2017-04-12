Obituaries: Louise Marion Provost

Louise Marion Provost, 96, of Bristol, died on Tuesday (April 11, 2017) at Bristol Hospital. Marion was born in Worcester, Vermont on February 2, 1921 and was a daughter of the late William and Asunda (Demeola) Provost. She came to Bristol with her family and has lived here since. Marion leaves a brother: William E. Provost of Danielson; a sister: Dorothy Mikulak of Cape Cod; and several nieces and nephews, including her niece, Lori Martin, who looked after her. She was predeceased by a brother: Richard Provost and a sister: Arlene Martin. The family thanks Prime Care and staff for taking such good care of Marion over the years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday (April 17, 2017) at 10 AM at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is assisting the family. Please visit Marion’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

