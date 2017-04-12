Obituaries: Phyllis Pinette

Phyllis June Pinette, 81, of Southington, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2017 surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Everett H Pinette for 63 years. Phyllis was born on June 15, 1935 in Fort Kent, Maine, and was the daughter of Maurice and Mary Jane Charette of Wolcott, Connecticut.

Past president of the Emblem Club, Phyllis was actively involved in the Bristol Emblem Club, an organization recognized for the charity work they do in the community, their dedication to patriotism, and their support of the Elks. Her volunteering and care for other people was always recognized in the way that she cared for all her family, whether it was her husband, children, grandchildren, or her nieces and nephews. There was no greater joy in her life then baking and cooking for her entire family, as her grandchildren can attest to. She had the wonderful ability to make people laugh and always feel welcome in the home she lived in for 55 years. In her “spare time” she was able to work for her father at Maur-Mel Automatics and her son-in-law, Todd Therrien, at American Industrial Rubber.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughter Jill Therrien and her husband Todd Therrien of Bristol, CT and her son Scott Pinette and his wife, Deanna Pinette of Ivoryton, CT; her sisters, Karen Aufiero and her husband Charles Aufiero, and Frances Charette, and her special Uncle Chic”. And her beloved grandchildren, Meryl, Evan, and Colby Pinette. Additionally, she had many nieces and nephews.

The family has a special thanks for the doctors and staff at Bristol Hospital, Bristol Hospital Hospice, and Sheriden Woods Convalescent home for their care and comfort.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at St. Anthony Church 111 School St. Bristol, CT 06010 at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

Relative and Friends may call at Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol on Monday from 5 to 7 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of Phyllis’ favorite charities, St. Anthony’s Church or St. Jude’s.