Obituaries: William J. Ronzello

William J. Ronzello, 86, of Bristol, widower of Dolores (Mastrobattista) Ronzello, died on Friday (April 7, 2017) at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center. Willie was born in Bristol on July 9, 1930 and was a son of the late Mauro and Theresa (Difato) Ronzello. He was a lifelong Bristol resident and graduate Goodwin Tech in New Britain. He served his country in the United State Air Force during the Korean War then went on to a career as a tool and die maker. He worked for Redstone Manufacturing for 25 years then for Arna Manufacturing in Plainville before retiring. His joys in life were spending time with his family and his trips to the casino and he was a member of the Italian Social Club. Willie is survived by two daughters: JoAnne Ronzello and her spouse, Stefania Paciello of Bristol, and Mary Ellen Feola and husband, Michael of Sonoma, CA; a brother, Anthony Ronzello and his wife, Nancy, of Seal Beach, CA; a sister, Antoinette Chiarillo of Bristol; brother-in-law, Jack Mastrobattista and his wife, Doreen, of Bristol; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Frank Chiarillo. The family thanks the staff at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center for their friendship and kind care given to Willie. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (April 19, 2017) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Tuesday (April 18, 2017) between 5 and 8 PM. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Please visit Willie’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

