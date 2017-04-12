ON May 13, Bristol Chorale Presents Sounds of Spring

The Bristol Chorale’s Spring Concert will be held May 13.

The evening will feature music from Broadway, music from the American Song Book, music by Simon & Garfunkel, Aaron Copeland, John Rutter, Mark Hayes, and Irving Berlin.

The chorale will perform at St. Paul High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol on Saturday, May 13 at 7 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.bristolchorale.org.

Tickets are also available at Michael’s Jewelers –Bristol Commons, Shannon’s Jewelers, Simply Hair, and from members of the Bristol Choral Society.