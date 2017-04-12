Veterans Council looking to update Patriot Board

The Bristol Veterans Council is looking to update the Patriot Board in Bristol City Hall. If you or a family member call Bristol your hometown and are currently serving in any Branch of the Armed Forces, submit a picture in uniform to the Bristol Veterans Council.

In particular, the BVC would like pictures of past honorees at the annual Salute Dinners who are currently serving.

With the photograph submission, please include the Service Member name, Rank, Branch of Service, as well as the name, phone and/or email of the person submitting the picture.

Potographs may be mailed to P.O. Box 2634, Bristol, CT 06011-2634, Attention: Patriot Board, or they may be dropped off at the Veterans Strong Community Center.