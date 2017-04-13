Brass and Wind Ensemble performs May 7

The Bristol Brass and Winds Ensemble presents “Sunday at the Pops”

on Sunday, May 7 at 4 p.m. at Chippens Hill Middle School, 551 Peacedale St., Bristol.

This is free concert.

The ensemble is under the musical direction of Richard Theriault. Special guests will be the Immanuel Lutheran School children’s choir directed by George Tavernier. The choir will sing “Dry Your Tears Afrika” by John Williams.

James Santucci, the featured soloist, will be playing the third movement of the Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto and will be accompanied by the Bristol Brass and Wind Ensemble.

Richard Theriault will conduct the ensemble in musical selections from “Bond….James Bond,” “Music from My Fair Lady,” and the finale from Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition”.

The Bristol Brass and Wind Ensemble also will play “Name that Tune,” where the ensemble will play familiar melodies and announcer, Greg Hahn, will ask the audience to name that tune.

The ensemble also will play a patriotic salute and pay tribute to the men and women in the Armed Forces.

Admission is free, however monetary donations are appreciated and accepted.

For more information, call Greg Hahn at (860) 965-7178.