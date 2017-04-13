Dining listings, starting April 14

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

BRISTOL

EASTER SUPPER ‘SWIECONKA.’ 5 p.m. Begins with the sharing of the Blessed Easter Eggs. Dinner is roast pork, kielbasa, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, babka bread, dessert, etc. St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol. Advance tickets are $9. (860) 583-4242. No tickets at the door. Children 12 and under admitted at no cost.

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

BRISTOL

‘FROM THE VINE, A WINE TASTING EVENT.’ 6:30 to 9 p.m. Hosted by Imagine Nation, a Museum Early Learning Center. Maple End Package Store will be providing guests with a variety of wines and spirits to taste. Wide selection of appetizers and desserts served. Silent auction. “Creativity Stations.” Benefits the Early Learning Center’s educational initiatives. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $50. www.imaginenation.org/winetasting. (860) 540-3160 or doreen.stickney@imaginenation.org